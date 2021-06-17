Clarion Hospital Foundation Awards Scholarships for 2021

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Hospital Foundation awarded seven scholarships to area students who will pursue education in the medical field.

Brian Acey, Drew Davis, Madelyn Dunlap, Kaylynn Fulmer, Austin Kirkpatrick, Natalie Meyers, and Brooke Terwilliger were selected by committee members as the 2021 recipients.

To be eligible for scholarship consideration, students must be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school, be accepted to a school of post-secondary health care education, have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school, and plan to pursue higher education in a medical-related field.

Natalie Meyers was awarded the James Alexander Memorial Scholarship.

Natalie is a 2021 graduate of North Clarion High School. While at North Clarion, Natalie was a member of the Student Council, Junior Historians, Softball Team (Captain), and Volleyball Team. Natalie has been accepted to Clarion University of Pennsylvania where she will pursue a career as a nurse.

Austin Kirkpatrick was awarded the Dr. John Brooks Memorial Scholarship.

Austin is a 2021 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. While at Redbank Valley, Austin was a member of the National Honor Society (Treasurer), Bible Club (President), C.C. Wrangler 4-H Group (President), and Future Business Leaders of America, Yearbook (Treasurer). She has participated in community activities with Redbank Valley Trail Association, Redbank Valley Trail Beautification and helped with several Clarion County Fair activities. Austin has been accepted to Lackawanna College where she will pursue a career as a cardiac sonographer.

Drew Davis was awarded the Dr. John Johnston Memorial Scholarship.

Drew is a 2021 Graduate of Union High School. While attending Union High School, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Volleyball Team, Travel Club, and Prom Committee (Secretary). Drew plans to attend Seton Hill University where she will begin her journey to become a physician.

Brian Acey was awarded the Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarship.

Brian is a 2021 graduate of Clarion Area High School. While at Clarion High School, he was a member of National Honor Society, Student Council (President), Youth Council (President), Clarion Football Team, and Clarion Singers/Choir (President). Brian has also been involved in the community volunteering with American Red Cross Blood Drives, Habitat for Humanity, Vacation Bible School, and Wreathes Across America. Brian has been accepted to the University of Pittsburgh where he is planning to pursue a career as a physician.

Madelyn Dunlap was awarded the Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarship.

Madelyn graduated from Keystone High School in 2021. While at Keystone High School, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council (President), Marching Band, Concert Choir, Concert Band, Ski Club (Secretary), Basketball, Soccer, and Softball. Madelyn has been accepted to Clarion University where she will study rehabilitative sciences.

Kaylyn Fulmer was awarded the Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.

Kaylyn is a 2021 graduate of Keystone High School. While at Keystone High School, Kaylyn was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Soccer, Cheerleading, Softball, Marching Band, Choir, Tumbling Club, and participated in Musicals. Kaylyn has been accepted to Westminster College where she will pursue a career as a nurse.

Brooke Terwilliger was awarded the Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.

Brooke is a 2021 graduate of Allegheny – Clarion Valley High School. While at Allegheny – Clarion Valley High School, she was a Cheerleader (Captain), a member of SADD Club (President) and Prom Committee. Brooke will be attending Westminster College where she will pursue a career as a nurse.

