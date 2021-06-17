Clarion Hospital Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported five new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Wednesday, June 16, 2021:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 6/15/2021: 13,617
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,498
Positives: 2,190
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 6/15/2021: 50,188
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,534
Positives: 4,019
Hospital Inpatients as of 6/16/2021, 1:00 p.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 1 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 2 ICU.
Note: Beginning June 24, updates will be reported one time each week on Thursday. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
