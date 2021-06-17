Featured Local Job: Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Equipment Operators
Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 10:06 AM
Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Equipment Operators.
Class A CDL Truck Driver requirements:
- Minimum of 2 years of experience
- Class A CDL in good standing
Operator requirements:
- Minimum of 2 years of experience
- Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment
Requirements for all applicants:
- Safety oriented
- Positive attitude & works well in teams
- Good work ethic
- Ability to lift heavy material
What they offer:
- Retirement Plan
- Health, Dental & Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- On the job training & certifications
- Competitive wages based on qualifications
How to apply:
- In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm
- Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]
NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.
