Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is currently hiring for multiple positions in both their Parker and Emlenton locations.

Parker

Day and Afternoon shift General Labor/Mill

Cutting, banding, and stacking wood components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Truss Assembler

Assemble truss with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Industrial Assembler

Assemble pallets, crates, and shipping boxes

Other duties as required

Must be able to use a variety of hand and pneumatic tools safely and comfortably

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Emlenton

Day Shift Wall Builder

Assemble wall panels with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure is preferred

Competitive wages and production bonus with most positions. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential.

Employees of UFP Industries enjoy many benefits including:

Medical, dental, vision, and hospital indemnity insurance

401k

Profit sharing

9 paid holidays

40 hours unpaid vacation after 60 days, 40 hours paid vacation after a year

Too many more to list!

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

