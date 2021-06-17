 

Featured Local Job: RNs and LPNs

Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 10:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

BAYADA Pediatrics currently has openings for RNs and LPNs in Venango, Clarion, and Jefferson counties.

BAYADA Pediatrics believes that clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. If you want to work for a company that cares as much as you do about healing and helping, here’s your opportunity to make an important and lasting difference in people’s lives, and work in a growing and dynamic environment with exciting career paths for nurses like you.

As a Pediatric Nurse (RN or LPN), you will use your clinical skills to ensure that BAYADA clients receive the health care they need and deserve in the comfort and safety of their homes. You’ll love working with a team that is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to our clients, and for a company that is deeply committed to your success.

FREE PEDIATRIC HOMECARE TRAINING PROVIDED!

They have immediate needs for RNs and LPNs for all shifts with cases available in the following counties:

  • Venango County
  • Clarion County
  • Jefferson County

BAYADA recognizes and rewards their RNs and LPNs who set and maintain the highest standards of excellence. Join their caring team today!

Contact: Mathew DiTullio (Recruiting Manager)
Phone: 814-464-5769 (Work Cell) 814-333-8433 (Office Line)
Email: [email protected]


