Joe Brooks Bullers

Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WnjXQWPEj5UD2 (1)Joe Brooks Bullers, 86, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of June 16, 2021, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

He was born on October 1, 1934, to the late David Miles and Jean (Brooks) Bullers in Brookville, PA. He attended Brookville High School and then joined the United States Air Force where he completed his education. He honorably served his country with the United State Air Force for four years. Joe traveled frequently throughout his life, especially when he was younger. Joe would always come back to the place he called home, Brookville.

He was a plumber by trade and used his skills at various places. He was a member of the Eagles #983 in Brookville. Beyond his frequent traveling and his plumbing abilities, Joe loved games of chance, he enjoyed all types of gambling including cards.

He will be missed by those close to him. Joe is survived by one sister, Shirley Barnes; and one brother, George (Carolyn) Bullers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by three siblings, David E. Bullers; Connie Vandervort, and Salley Gathers.

Services will be held privately to the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #983, 270 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


