Mary Jane Fina Kinosian, MD age 93, died June 13, 2021, in Queensbury, NY.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 14, 1928, and grew up in Saratoga Springs, NY. Mary Jane was Saratoga High School valedictorian class of 1946, graduated from the College of Saint Rose class of 1950 with a BS in chemistry and from Albany Medical College class of 1954. She Married Dr. Henry J. Kinosian May 10, 1958.

Mary Jane was one of few women to become doctors in the 1950s. She specialized in neurology and completed a residency at the Montreal Neurological Institute in 1958. She and her husband Henry set up their medical practices in 1958 in Ogdensburg, NY. After the death of her husband in 1969 she moved back to her hometown of Saratoga Springs NY. In 1978, she moved to Franklin, PA, and then later to DuBois, PA, continuing her practice of neurology. After retiring in 2002 she moved back to the Saratoga, NY area residing in Clifton Park, NY where she was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.

Mary Jane was very proud of her “beautiful granddaughters” as she often referred to them. Having made her way in the “man’s world” of medicine of the mid-20th century Mary Jane was a strong advocate for women’s rights. She enjoyed getting out into nature, birdwatching and did lots of gardening. She was a very good swimmer having taught water safety as a youngster and continued swimming throughout her adult life. She liked to cook and to enjoy a home-made meal. She loved classical music and while living in Saratoga Springs was one of the house doctors at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and she enjoyed attending many NYC Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra concerts. She was a life-long lover of learning and enjoyed taking courses and was always reading.

Mary Jane is survived by her sons, Henry J. Kinosian Jr. (Margaret) and Paul J. Kinosian (Mary Lee); her brother, Fil Fina Jr.; her sisters, Gloria J. O’Connell (Dennis) and Doris K. Fina; her granddaughters, Sylvia Kinosian, Marion Kinosian, Jessica Kinosian and Cristina Kinosian; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband, Henry J. Kinosian, MD; her parents, Fil L. and Marion M. Fina; her brother, James J. Fina and sister Angela C. Fina.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Clements Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CAPTAIN Community Human Services in Clifton Park, NY at https://captaincares.org/ or CAPTAIN CHS, 543 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY 12302.

