Clarion Borough Council Approves Reduced Fee for Vendors at ‘I Love Clarion’ Event

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A resolution reducing fees for vendors at the upcoming “I Love Clarion” event on July 3 was passed by the Clarion Borough council on Tuesday evening.

The resolution, which passed in a unanimous vote, states the license fee for up to 20 local craft vendors for the “I Love Clarion” event will be reduced by 50 percent, from $50.00 to $25.00.

The resolution specifically notes that the license fee is being reduced to promote and facilitate the event in an effort to “encourage people to visit the downtown, creating foot traffic which would be beneficial to all downtown business.”

The downtown portion of the “I Love Clarion” event, including the craft show, is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 3 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Plans for the downtown portion of the event also include Bingo, kids’ games, a chicken box luncheon, and an eating contest.

It will be followed by an evening portion of the event at the Clarion Mall parking lot from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., which will include food vendors, a Veteran’s presentation, live music, and fireworks.

