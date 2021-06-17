Lucinda Knights of Columbus to Host Father’s Day Car Cruise-In on Sunday

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The Knights of Columbus Father’s Day Cruise-In, chicken BBQ, and blood drive will be held on Sunday, June 20, at the K of C ballfield located along State Route 66 in Lucinda.

The event is from noon to 3:00 p.m.

There will be a chicken BBQ, dash plaques, a 50/50 raffle, a blood drive (see flyer below), and food concessions at the picnic pavilion.

The following organizations are sponsoring this event:

– Lander’s General Store

– Clarion County Community Bank

– Pizza Pub

– Reisinger Massage Therapy

– S & W Auto Body

The proceeds will benefit the K of C Council 4216.

For more information, call Chip at 814-319-2756 or Ken at 814-229-8609.

