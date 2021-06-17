Volunteers Make Memory Bears for Hospice
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association encourages volunteers for its programs and is even required to report the number of volunteer hours for support activities.
(Pictured: Volunteer Barbara Beggs (left) and Clarion Forest VNA Executive Director Lisa Steiner displays two Memory Bears made by Beggs.)
When Barbara Beggs retired as a teacher after 35 years, she looked for a way to support the community and has served as a volunteer since 2011.
Her story is similar to the other 15 volunteers at Clarion Forest VNA.
“I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years, and now I do chart reviews on patients who have been discharged from hospice,” said Beggs. “Becoming a volunteer at Clarion Forest visiting nurses continues to be a rewarding experience. I have met some truly wonderful people, and I have come to appreciate and respect the services that the organization offers.”
In 2011, Beggs was golfing with Susie Rathfon and Melanie Finotti, a teacher who also retired from Keystone in 2010 and was working part-time for VNA. Beggs mentioned she was looking for something to do, and Susie asked if she would like to volunteer.
The hospice patient census at that time was very high, and consent papers needed to be made and folders to put together.
“This seemed to be the perfect opportunity to pay it forward. Coincidentally, the copier was the same one that I used at Keystone High School, so making copies, and jamming and filling the paper trays, and replacing toner were tasks I could easily do.”
Since then, Barbara has done many clerical duties, including recording flu shots, helping to enter the data into the new computer system, and currently reviewing charts once patients have been discharged from the agency.
“In addition, I make memory bears for families of patients who have been in hospice. Clarion Forest VNA is the only hospice organization in the area that offers this service. In the past 10 years, I have made over 250 bears, and I really enjoy visualizing the bear made from the patient’s clothing. It’s like a puzzle, and once done, each bear has its own personality. While cutting (the material), sewing, and stuffing the bears, I say prayers for the family for comfort and peace.”
The demand for the personalized bears was so high at one point, VNA had to stop for a while because they couldn’t keep up with the demand. They didn’t have enough bear makers, and Melanie asked if Barbara was interested.
The former high school English teacher instantly joined the program as a volunteer. There was only one pattern used for the bears, and when Barbara contacted Simplicity, she was asked why VNA was using the patterns. After the explanation, Simplicity sent five free patterns.
“They sent us five free patterns just because we could not get them. And, when you look at Jo Ann Fabrics, unless they’re on sale, they’re like $13.00 a pattern. We were lucky that Simplicity gave us patterns.”
All of the bears are personalized to reflect the person who was in hospice with clothing they wore or a favorite sports team.
“Because I have learned so much about the organization, the caring and compassionate demeanor of the nurses, and the family-like atmosphere of all the employees, I did not hesitate to use Clarion forest VNA as a hospice provider for my mother. She received the best possible care I could’ve hoped for, and it made her final days so much better as well as offering me peace of mind.
“I will continue to volunteer as long as I am wanted and needed,” added Barbara.
She and her husband Rick have two adult sons, Jared and Brad.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.