One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was injured on Saturday afternoon in a crash that occurred in Clarion Township on Interstate 80 westbound.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, around 1:36 p.m. on June 12, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound at the Exit 64 on-ramp.

Police say 18-year-old Isaiah P. Hayden, of Tarentum, was operating a 2010 GM Terrain attempting to pull onto the one-lane construction zone on Interstate 80 at Exit 64 in Clarion Township when he pulled into traffic and struck a 2018 Freightliner truck operated by 45-year-old Robert D. Rollman, of Perrysburg, Ohio. The driver’s side of Hayden’s vehicle struck halfway back the trailer of Rollman’s vehicle on the right side.

Hayden suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Rollman was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Two adult passengers and three juvenile passengers in Hayden’s vehicle were not injured.

Hayden was cited for a stop or yield sign violation.

