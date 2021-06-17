 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80

Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

3B8A3566-71FE-4756-9FB9-68D07ABAF36BCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one man was injured on Saturday afternoon in a crash that occurred in Clarion Township on Interstate 80 westbound.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, around 1:36 p.m. on June 12, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound at the Exit 64 on-ramp.

Police say 18-year-old Isaiah P. Hayden, of Tarentum, was operating a 2010 GM Terrain attempting to pull onto the one-lane construction zone on Interstate 80 at Exit 64 in Clarion Township when he pulled into traffic and struck a 2018 Freightliner truck operated by 45-year-old Robert D. Rollman, of Perrysburg, Ohio. The driver’s side of Hayden’s vehicle struck halfway back the trailer of Rollman’s vehicle on the right side.

E265BF6F-B7CD-45BA-A9B7-805508914D7C

Hayden suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Rollman was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Two adult passengers and three juvenile passengers in Hayden’s vehicle were not injured.

Hayden was cited for a stop or yield sign violation.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.