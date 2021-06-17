Patricia J. “Patti” Thompson, 60, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday evening, June 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in Pittsburgh on November 22, 1960, to the late Regis and Dolores (McCaffrey) Holland.

She was a 1978 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a loving mom and grandma to her cherished family.

Patti enjoyed painting, cooking, and gardening. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Patti had a special way of being able to see beyond people’s flaws and giving them a second chance.

She is survived by her former spouse and good friend, Timothy Dawes, Sr. of Kennerdell; three sons, Timothy Dawes, Jr. and his companion Karly Brickner of Seneca, Daniel Dawes and his fiancé Kathryn McNellie of Oil City, and Jeremiah Dawes of Oil City; and six grandchildren: Dominick, Dolcie, and Dane Dawes, Carter and Kolton Spetz, and Ryleigh Brickner. She cherished her grandkids and they lovingly referred to her as “Ma.”

Also surviving is her brother, Jim Mungi of Kennerdell; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Theresa Dawes, Tina Repoff, Billie Jo Repoff, and Toby Dawes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Regis and Dolores Holland; her former in-laws, Fred and Lois Dawes; her step-father, August Mungi; and two brothers, Joe and Ed Holland.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 23rd at 6 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 26th beginning at 2 p.m. at the home of Tim Dawes, Sr., 3234 Kennerdell Road in Kennerdell, PA, 16374 (Rockland Township).

To express online condolences to Patti’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.