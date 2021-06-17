Patricia M. Clark, 96, of Seneca, formerly of DuBois until 2010, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Ridgeview Healthcare And Rehabilitation.

Born February 2, 1925, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Felix J. and Lena Gnan Monighan. On September 10, 1946, she married Francis A. Clark, who preceded her in death in 2013.

Patricia is survived by three daughters, Kate Clark of Bellefonte, Nancy Blauser and her husband Daniel of Seneca, and Carol Young and her husband Larry of Mount Blanchard, OH; and four grandchildren.

Patricia had a lifetime of jokes for being born on Groundhog Day.

She was a graduate of DuBois High School in 1942. She attended St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in DuBois.

She was a telephone operator during the 1940’s, and a bookkeeper for Gnan’s Plumbing until 1953. She was a Tupperware saleslady during the early 1970’s, and worked in the catalog department at Montgomery Ward.

“Pat” and Francis loved to travel, and pulled their trailer through all 48 contiguous states and eastern Canada.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD, 57325.

