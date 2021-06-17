Paul Lindermuth, 70, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born on December 4, 1950, to the late Richard “Dick” and Bernice “Bernie” (Dobson) Lindermuth in Brookville, PA. He was a 1969 graduate of Brookville Area High School. Paul honorably served his country in the United States Navy after completing high school. On April 15, 1978, Paul married the love of his life, Pamela Gail Miller in Knoxdale, PA, Pam survives him. Paul worked at Brockway Glass until he retired in 2001. After retirement, he continued to work at Miller Welding for over 14 years, at NAPA Auto Parts and then most recently worked at Dunlap Lawn and Garden.

Paul was a member of the Knoxdale United Methodist Church and the Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department. He also belonged to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #983 and the Fireman’s Club, both in Brookville, PA.

Paul was a quiet but social man; always seen driving around town and willing to help anyone in need. He had a generous heart with a big sense of humor. He always had “one-liners” that could make anyone laugh. Paul was known to be a hard worker and for his love of hunting and fishing; he especially enjoyed his hunting trips in Virginia and out West. In his earlier years, Paul and Pam would ride motorcycles with their friends. Most importantly, Paul dearly loved his grandchildren. He lived to be there for all their important moments and loved being known as “Papa”.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by four children, Kelly Belfiore and her fiancé, Ryan Emberg; Kenny Lindermuth; Don Miller; and Holly Zuchelli; nine grandchildren, Easton and Aubrey Belfiore; Rylee, Palynn, and Walker Lindermuth; Allyson Fecek and Tyler Miller; and Deanna and Derrick LeGrand; and four great grandchildren. He also leaves two siblings, Glenn (Dawn) Lindermuth of West Palm Beach, FL, and Barney (Kim) Lindermuth of Brookville, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made in Paul’s name to the Knoxdale United Methodist Church or the Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2 pm to 4 pm and from 6pm to 8pm at the McKinney-d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 18, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Joni Williams. Interment will take place at Knoxdale Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Knoxdale, Jefferson Co. PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/55752 into your web browser.

