Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Holding New Summer Selfie Contest

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced a new Summer Selfie Contest that runs through September 6.

There are six regions with ten selfie locations for each region.

Cook Forest

1. Seneca Point



2. Fire Tower3. Forest Cathedral4. Clarion River5. Blue Whale carving at Pale Whale Canoe Fleet6. Giant bear at Parker’s Indian Trading Post7. A bridge at Clear Creek State Park8. Beartown Rocks9. Louis Painter Memorial Trout Nursery10. Goats at Farmers Inn

Jefferson County

1. Gobbler’s Knob

2. Phantastic Phils

3. Jefferson County Courthouse

4. Brockway Mural

5. Scripture Rocks Heritage Park

6. Walter Dick Memorial Park

7. Reynoldsville Hometown Mural

8. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau sign at Jefferson County Airport

9. Kyle Lake

10. Reynlow Park

Elk County

1. Decker’s Chapel

2. Lily of the Valley Historic Homes

3. Elk County Courthouse

4. The Cross on the Hill

5. Bronze Elk at the Elk Country Visitor Center

6. Bendigo State Park

7. Upstream Art Project

8. East Branch Dam

9. Swinging Bridge on Clarion-Little Toby Trail

10. Twin Lakes Recreation Area

Clarion County

1. Foxburg

2. Sculptures along Redbank Valley Trail

3. Climax Tunnel

4. Brady’s Bend Overlook

5. Rail 66 Country Trail

6. Piney Reservoir on the Clarion River

7. Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts

8. Redbank Coaling Tower

9. Helen Furnace

10. Clarion County Courthouse

Forest County

1. Lighthouse Island & Peace Park

2. Tionesta Market Village

3. Forest County History Center

4. Tionesta Lake

5. Marienville Ranger Station

6. Buzzard Swamp

7. Frog Rock

8. Hunter’s Station Overlook

9. Forest County Courthouse

10. Loleta Recreation Area

Cameron County

1. Bucktail Overlook (Top of the World)

2. Bucktail Monument

3. George B. Stevenson Dam

4. Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning

5. Little Museum

6. Cameron County Canvas

7. West Creek Trail

8. Sizerville State Park

9. Wykoff Run Natural Area

10. Cameron County Courthouse

More information about selfie locations can be found online at VisitPAGO.com.

To enter, complete the entry form and upload your selfies for each region at VisitPAGO.com/summer-selfie-scavenger-hunt.

Instead of cash prizes by votes for the Summer Selfies Scavenger Hunt, winners of each scavenger hunt will be randomly drawn from all entries received that completed the list of ten selfies. The winner will receive a $250.00 gift lodging certificate valid at any PAGO Lodging member.

“We are excited to combine the popularity of taking and posting selfies on social media with the fun of scavenger hunts,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“This is a great and inexpensive way for people to have some fun and explore Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region this summer.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.

