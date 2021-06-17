LifeFlight Dispatched to Motorcycle vs Truck Crash on Route 66 Near Leeper

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – LifeFlight was dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on State Route 66 in Farmington Township on Wednesday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call reporting the crash around 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and LifeFlight were dispatched to the scene.

Marienville-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 1:40 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

