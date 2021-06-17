 

LifeFlight Dispatched to Motorcycle vs Truck Crash on Route 66 Near Leeper

Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

C6BB622B-AB6F-4A58-BEC1-D97249347D24FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – LifeFlight was dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on State Route 66 in Farmington Township on Wednesday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call reporting the crash around 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and LifeFlight were dispatched to the scene.

C6F64FAD-1E1F-46C6-AD4D-01866D0DB1A2

Marienville-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 1:40 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

