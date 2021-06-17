Robert A. Everett, age 60, of Pittsburgh/Beechview, formerly of Clarion, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, passed surrounded by his loved ones.

He was the beloved husband of Monique R. (Jackson) Everett; loving father of Taylor (Cassie), Austin (Coralee), and Luke Everett; grandfather of Lexi Everett; and former wife, Cindy Evanoski.

Besides his family and friends, Bob’s true loves were Pittsburgh sports with a dash of Phoenix Suns and music – most notably The Eagles, America, Billy Joel and James Taylor. He loved to listen to his favorite records while calling those he loved to tell them how the song made him think of them. He was best known for his love of coaching, chef skills, ability to quote Clint Eastwood movies and bragging about how fast he was on the track team in high school. Bob lived life as he played sports, by giving all that he had to give. While we hate that we lost him so early, we appreciate all of the beautiful memories he gave us.

Robert is survived by his eight brothers and sisters, Eddie (Patricia), Deborah, Kim (John), Norm, David (Deb), Vonda (Tim), Paul (Carie), Mark and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life at 101 Oakhaven Dr., Wexford, PA, 15090, on Thursday, June 24th from 5 PM – 8 PM EST. Arrangements are entrusted to BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh, PA, 15216.

