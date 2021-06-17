 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Painting Bought for $4.09 at Thrift Shop Identified as David Bowie Original

Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Shannon Brady

Painting-bought-for-409-at-thrift-shop-identified-as-David-Bowie-original SOUTH RIVER, Ontario – A painting purchased for less than $5.00 at a Canadian thrift store is now up for auction after the artist was identified as music legend David Bowie.

The auction house said the painting, titled D Head XLVI, is part of a series the singer created between 1994 and 1997.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.