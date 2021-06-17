SPONSORED: Celebrate Father’s Day at the Allegheny Grille With New Drinks for the Month of June
FOXBURG, Pa. – Don’t forget Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 20. Be sure to make reservations at the Allegheny Grille!
Also, join the band “Uptown Guys” at the Allegheny Grille on June 22nd rain or shine. If it is raining, the event will be in the tent.
Stop by and enjoy the new drinks for the month of June: a refreshing raspberry mojito, sweet tea mule, strawberry sangria, frozen pina-rita, blueberry lemonade spritzer, and cucumber watermelon cooler!! Let them know which is your favorite!
The outside bar will be open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday starting at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at noon! (weather permitting) Visit the Allegheny Grill and enjoy the warm weather!
Don’t forget that Allegheny Grille is still serving wings. Every Thursday, they offer whole wings and pitcher beer specials.
Breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in. You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their daily and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
