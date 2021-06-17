Deer Creek Winery to Host Father’s Day Cookout, 50’s Night, Self Defense Classes, and More

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be this summer for a range of special events.

On Friday, June 18, join Deer Creek Winery’s very first 50’s night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Put on your very favorite poodle skirt and best dancing shoes!

Indulge on some classic 50’s kitchen specials.

Then, on Sunday, June 20, Deer Creek Winery will be hosting a Father’s Day BBQ.

Dad’s can be so underrated. Join in a great day celebrating just how much we appreciate them at Deer Creek Winery!

The event is scheduled for noon to 5:00 p.m. on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20.

Gather together as a family for some fun competition in Deer Creek’s yard game challenges, enjoy some live music, try out Deer Creek’s grilled BBQ chicken kabobs, fresh ground burgers & more!

Deer Creek will have a large variety of wine, local craft beer from Trails to Ales Brewing Co. & North Country Brewing along with Yuengling and Yuengling Light.

Self Defense Classes with Renee begin at Deer Creek on Thursday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m.

Protecting yourself is more than just learning how to strike – you will learn how to be aware, prepared, and confident! This class is an hour long and will be held at the beautiful Deer Creek Inn & Winery in Shippenville PA.

The cost of the class is $25.00 per person, women only, over the age of 16. Email Renee at [email protected] or message her on Facebook to get details.

The class must be paid in full to reserve your space and the class is limited to 20 women. Ticket sales are non-refundable.

A special Mommy & Me (Daddies too!) 4th of July Slime event is scheduled for Sunday, June 27, at Deer Creek Winery.

What’s better than slime?!

From 11:00 a.m. to noon, you can help your littles discover the joys of creating their very own slime.

This could get a little messy so please dress appropriately.

Slime is kid-tested and approved! Not sticky to hands, but dangerous to clothing, carpet, and cloth items.

Light snack provided!

For more information on any of the events, please call 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

