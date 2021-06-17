 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Michael Patton Advising: Is the Medicare Donut Hole Really Closed?

Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Is the Medicare Donut Hole Really Closed?

You may have heard that the coverage gap for Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage — commonly known as the donut hole — closed in 2020. While it’s true that recent changes should reduce costs for many beneficiaries, the coverage gap still exists, and costs for some prescriptions may increase in the gap.

Here’s an overview of the four stages of Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage and how prices can vary in the coverage gap. Note that this does not apply to prescription drug coverage offered through Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans.

Read the full article here: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


