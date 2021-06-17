Tractor-Trailers Collide on I-80 Westbound in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A collision involving two tractor-trailers was reported on Interstate 80 westbound in Monroe Township on Wednesday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting an accident on Interstate 80 westbound near mile-marker 64 around 6:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 7:44 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

