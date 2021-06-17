Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Main Street in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Main Street in Clarion Borough late Wednesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Main Street around 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 4:47 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

