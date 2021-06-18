Police Release Details of Route 322 Crash That Seriously Injured Local Woman

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a Route 322 crash that seriously injured a Knox woman.

According to Meadville-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:18 a.m. on Monday, June 7, on U.S. 322 at its intersection with Maple Lane, approximately .3 miles south of Oak Drive, in Wayne Township, Crawford County.

Police say 34-year-old Ashley M. Shuffstall, of Knox, was operating a 2015 Dodge Dakota traveling south on U.S. 322 when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway. Shuffstall attempted to gain control of the vehicle and overcorrected, causing it to travel across the northbound lane and strike an embankment on the east shoulder of the road head-on.

The vehicle then went airborne before coming to a final rest in a creek approximately 100 feet from the roadway.

Shuffstall was using a seat belt, and the vehicle’s airbags deployed upon impact.

She was extracted from the vehicle by the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance and was transported to UPMC Seneca for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Geneva Towing.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Meadville released the above report on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.