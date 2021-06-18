A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

