Charges Against Clarion Man Accused of Pulling Woman Off Bed Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a Clarion man who allegedly pulled a woman off the edge of a bed, injuring her during a domestic dispute were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault filed against 33-year-old Jack Alan Walker was withdrawn on Tuesday, June 15.

A summary count of harassment filed against Walker was moved to non-traffic court.

Walker was released from Clarion County Jail on Wednesday, June 16, according to court documents.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Clarion in early May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:46 p.m. on May 5, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on 5th Avenue for a report of a domestic incident.

Police spoke to Jack Walker who reported getting into an argument with a known victim. Walker reportedly told police that the victim had pushed him but he did not touch the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, police then spoke to the victim, who reported she pushed Walker to get him away from her. The victim stated that Walker then grabbed her by the feet and pulled her off of the bed.

The victim showed police a bruise on her right elbow which she said hit a metal bed frame when Walker pulled her off the bed, the complaint notes.

Police then questioned Walker again, and he reportedly said that he did push the victim to get her away from him, but he denied pulling her off of the bed, the complaint indicates.

After police observed the bed frame which corresponded with the victim’s injury, Walker was placed in custody.

The charges were filed against Walker through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on May 17.

