Clarion Area Okays No New Tax Budget; Approves Football Bleachers, Lighting

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A final 2021-2022 budget with no new taxes was unanimously approved on Tuesday night by the Clarion Area School District Board.

School board members attending included Hugh Henry, Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, and Zachary Shekell.

Bids for bleacher seating and field lighting were approved, with Bauer and Kriebel voting “no” after raising concerns that the costs may drop in the near future. Both members witnessed increases in pricing and delays of materials in their businesses and projections of decreasing costs post COVID.

The items include bleacher seating for the football field from Holloway Seating at a cost of $113,057.00 and a football field lighting project from Pioneer Electric at a cost of $41,280.00.

The seating and lighting are part of a possible larger project improving the actual football field, track, refreshment stand, restrooms, and accessibility. The cost of the football field items would be funded through the refinancing of bonds for the recent renovation project for the high school and elementary school. The refinancing would include repayment of some of the original debt.

The board also approved the recommendation of the administration to approve Penn Central as a supplier of drop-down security gates using district funds to pay the difference between the cost of security gates and a PCCD Grant.

The total cost for the security gates is $43,228.00. The balance left in PCCD Grant is $20,420.73 and district funds would pay the remaining $ 22,807.27.

In other board business:

• Approved ESS Rates for Substitute Teacher Services

Full-Day Building-Based Substitute Teacher – $110.00 per day

Half-Day Building-Based Substitute Teacher – $ 65.00 per day

Full-Day Substitute Teacher – $100.00 per day

Half-Day Substitute Teacher – $60.00 per day

Full-Day Substitute Teacher after 21st Day – $120.00 per day

Half-Day Substitute Teacher after 21st Day – $65.00 per day

• Clarion Area High School will be offering an “on campus,” summer school credit recovery program for students who were enrolled in grades 7-11 during the 2020/21 school year. This program will be computer-based, self-paced, on-campus, and monitored by Clarion High School staff.

A core group of high school teachers reviewed options for credit recovery and unanimously agreed on a program called Educere. This program is different than what was used during the school year. It was felt that a different platform with different features and teacher monitors would be beneficial to students who had not been successful the previous year.

Students could take up to two courses through this program to earn credit for courses they did not pass.

• Approved the following personnel actions:

Appointments:

Sarah Dawson – Secondary Instrumental Music- I-1 – $45,327.00, Band Director – Step 1 – $2,673.00

Christin McNeil -Part-time (70%) Elementary Teacher M-4 – $37,615.90 (20% Title 1)

Ashley Kildoo -Temporary Part-time (50%) Elementary Teacher – I-1 – $22,663.50

Courtney Gross – Summer School Teacher – $31.66/hr

Kayla Karg – Assistant to Business Manager – $32,000.00

Chandra Scheftic – Assistant to Superintendent – $32,000.00

Jared Sullenberger – Head Jr. High Football – Step 1- $2,412.00

Reassigned Positions:

Lee Weber – from Assistant Varsity Football to Assistant Jr. High Football – Max Step – $3,488.00

Mike Ferguson – from Assistant Jr. High Football to Assistant Varsity Football – Step 1 – $2,673.00

Resignation:

Anne Badamo – Paraprofessional- effective June 1, 2021

Krista Bach – Paraprofessional- effective June 1, 2021

Linda Preston – Food Services – effective June 1, 2021

Christina Toth – Head Jr. High Girls Basketball Coach – effective immediately

Cory Toth – Assist Jr. High Girls Basketball Coach – effective immediately

Volunteers:

Stephanie Lias – Soccer

Nicki Glenn – Soccer

Dave Brueck – Golf

Sammie Beichner – Volleyball

Chandra Scheftic – Cross Country

Alex Cussins – Cross Country

Cory Bish – Football

Todd Mathews – Football

Bill Smith – Football

Benton Smith – Football

Vance Slike – Manager Football

Kevin Slike – Manager Football

Ryan Wiser – Manager Football

• Board and Committee Meetings in July:

July 6, 2021-Committee – Policies and Work Session

July 13, 2021-Committee – Facilities and Board Meeting

