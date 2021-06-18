 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lazy Pierogi Bake

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Create this easy casserole for your family today!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) spiral pasta
1 pound sliced bacon, diced

2 medium onions, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 cans (14 ounces each) sauerkraut, rinsed and well-drained
3 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels; drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings.

-In the drippings, saute onions until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add mushrooms; cook until tender. Stir in sauerkraut and half of the bacon. In a large bowl, combine the soup, milk, celery seed, and pepper. Drain pasta.

-Place a fourth of the pasta in two greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dishes. Layer each with a fourth of the sauerkraut and soup mixture. Repeat layers.

-Cover and bake at 350° for 25 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining bacon. Bake 10-15 minutes longer or until heated through. Let stand for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


