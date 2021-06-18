Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lazy Pierogi Bake

Create this easy casserole for your family today!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) spiral pasta

1 pound sliced bacon, diced



2 medium onions, chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced2 cans (14 ounces each) sauerkraut, rinsed and well-drained3 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted1/2 cup milk1/2 teaspoon celery seed1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels; drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings.

-In the drippings, saute onions until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add mushrooms; cook until tender. Stir in sauerkraut and half of the bacon. In a large bowl, combine the soup, milk, celery seed, and pepper. Drain pasta.

-Place a fourth of the pasta in two greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dishes. Layer each with a fourth of the sauerkraut and soup mixture. Repeat layers.

-Cover and bake at 350° for 25 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining bacon. Bake 10-15 minutes longer or until heated through. Let stand for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.