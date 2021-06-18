Eric Russell Myers, 59, of Fairmount City passed away on Wednesday afternoon, June 16, 2021, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on July 11, 1961 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Robert Russell and Charlotte Mae (Reichard) Myers.

He worked for Cresco as a Facility Maintenance Technician. He also worked for Reddinger Coal Co., Clarion Ford, and at his own garage, Eric’s Auto Repair. He served as a Redbank Township Supervisor. He attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem. He was well known as the ”Popsicle Man” with the local kids in the neighborhood.

He was a volunteer EMT for many years at Clarion Volunteer EMS and Shippenville-Elk Ambulance Service. He was a firefighter for Shippenville-Elk and New Bethlehem and was a fire police for New Bethlehem. He belonged to the New Bethlehem Lion’s Club and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award.

He enjoyed tinkering, hunting, camping, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

He was first married to Loretta (Murray) of Clarion and then to Michelle (Hoyle) Myers of Fairmount City. He is also survived by two children, Bradley R. Myers and his wife, Rani, of Limestone and Angela Smith and her husband, Richard, of Strattanville, a stepson, Timothy Keegan and his fiancee’, Star Summerville, of Fairmount City, four grandchildren, Peyton Smith, Eowyn Keegan, Jared Keegan, and Nathan Myers, a brother, Les “Tex” Myers and his wife, Trenna, of Knox, and a sister, Roxann Yount of Hawthorn.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor John Phillips officiating. Interment will be in the Herman Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Eric to “Reagan’s Journey” at 436 4th Ave Ford City, Pa. 16226.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.