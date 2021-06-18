 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Outside Sales Representative

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company in Brookville, PA currently has an opening for an Outside Sales Representative.

Job Summary:

This position will focus on the development and growth of sales for our PPE safety products.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for generating leads, advancing sales process, sales bidding, closing new business, achieving/assisting in the achievement of opportunity-based sales quotas.
  • Conduct research to identify leads and reach business targets through telephone, email, webinar, and in person.
  • Participate in the planning and execution of company marketing activities providing vital input based on his/hers interactions with prospects.
  • Cold call and meet with potential customers to generate sales.
  • Generate business by working an assigned residential territory selling embroidery and printed products.
  • Abides to procedures set by Company for sales processes and reporting daily sales activities.

Required Skills:

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills(friendly, personable, positive personality).
  • Highly motivated to sell with a desire to succeed.
  • Customer-focused, results oriented.
  • Professional demeanor and attire.
  • Strong commuter skills, Microsoft office, outlook, excel, and order entry.
  • Willing to travel for sales trips.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $30,000.00 – $50,000.00 per year

If you are interested in applying for this position at Brookville Glove, click here to download their employee application. Completed applications may be faxed to (814)653-7306 or emailed to [email protected]


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.