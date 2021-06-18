Funeral Services to Be Held for Gerald J. Seigworth

Funeral Services for Gerald J. Seigworth will be held on June 26, 2021.

The service will begin at 1:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Rev. Randy Kightlinger will preside.

Mr. Seigworth died Feb. 12, 2021 at his home.

A full obituary is available here.

