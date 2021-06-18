Heath Alan Yates 29, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 16, 2021.

Born February 2, 1992 in Clarion, he was the son of the late Walter Yates.

Heath is survived by one daughter, Harper Mayvis Yates (Babikins).

Heath is also survived by his Mother, Bertha M. Custer and stepfather William of Sligo; sisters, Jennifer M. Kriebel and husband Brian of Sligo, Karen A. Vensel and husband Justin of Sligo, Deborah Miller and husband Jeff of Parker; two brothers, Dan Yates and wife Sue of Sligo and Camby Yates of Leeper; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Heath enjoyed spending time with his daughter, playing drums, and playing with R.C cars.

There will be a memorial service at the Sligo United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. on June 24, 2021. Family and friends may start arriving at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

