Nancy L. Rhoades

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Nancy L. Rhoades, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Born in Youngstown, OH, on June 5, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Albert Miller and Mary Morrow Baker.

Nancy was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She is survived by her husband Charles Rhoades of Franklin; a brother, Thomas A. Baker of Utica

At Nancy’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


