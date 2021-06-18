Registration Extended for Central Clarion Wildcats Elementary Football Camp

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Registration for the Central Clarion Wildcats elementary football camp has been extended to June 25.

The youth camp is open to all students entering Grade 2 through Grade 6 of North Clarion, Clarion, and C-L.

The camp is being held from Tuesday, July 13, to Thursday, July 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at C-L’s practice football field.

At the camp, Clarion Wildcats players, coaches, and staff will teach non-contact fundamentals of football including positioning, technique training, rules and regulations, and player safety.

View the original flyer with full information and sign up sheet here.

