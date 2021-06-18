 

SPONSORED: Check Out the New & Used Vehicles at Redbank Chevrolet!

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

28258459074x640NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the new and used vehicle at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem!


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 4WD High Country

28258459105x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $84,545


NEW 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom

28266336506x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $40,395


PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT

28319438552x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

MILES: 36,700
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $38,990


PRE-OWNED 2016 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LS

28266460388x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

MILES: 68,221
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $25,990


PRE-OWNED 2020 JEEP COMPASS Latitude

28258463738x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

MILES: 7,973
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $25,990


PRE-OWNED 2013 HYUNDAI AZERA

28182016883x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

MILES: 84,613
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $12,990

Meet the Sales Team at REDBANK CHEVROLET IN NEW BETHLEHEM!

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman.

Redbank Chevrolet Sales Team: Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

Redbank Chevrolet is the only dealership in Clarion County that offers Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Vehicles.


Here is a list of reasons to buy a CERTIFIED pre-owned GM vehicle versus a traditional used vehicle:

  • The vehicles able to be certified are model years 2016 or newer with less than 75,000 miles
  • These vehicles go through a 172 point inspection to ensure every aspect is in good working order
  • They include a scheduled maintenance plan
  • Many of these vehicles come with a warranty that covers up to 100,000 miles
  • We offer courtesy transportation and we can even pick up your vehicle so you don’t have to leave home or work!

logo-cpo

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

