Local Woman Competes to Earn Spot on the Cover of ‘Muscle and Fitness Hers’ Magazine
CLARION, Pa. – While many of us have dreamed of being on the cover of a magazine, one local woman is making the effort to make that dream a reality.
Casey Shoup, of Clarion – a strength and conditioning coach at Clarion MMA – is competing for a spot on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine.
Casey was a competitive gymnast for twelve years, a gymnastics coach for twenty years, and is currently leading both group and private fitness classes at Clarion MMA.
The secret to Casey’s success and impressive physique is not only her incredible work ethic but also her boundless energy. While this energy caused a number of issues for her in the classroom as she was growing up, she has found a way to harness and direct it into becoming a successful coach and athlete.
First, she found gymnastics as a place to let her energy be free and an activity where her mind wanted to focus. As she grew older, she was able to use the skills she had learned to become a coach for those coming up behind her. Her energy and enthusiasm allowed her to be very hands-on and to lead by example.
As Casey got more into personal fitness she again found strength in her energy. While it is her dedication that makes her workout on a daily basis, it’s her constant desire for something new that keeps her workouts fresh and exciting. Because she would get bored rotating through the exact same few lifting routines, Casey instead explores all of the options and variety that are available!
This makes her workout classes both challenging and fresh every week. It has also made it so that her physique is not only impressive but is all-around impressive. She doesn’t just focus on a few glamour muscles, she works the supporting muscles as well. This not only provides variety to her workouts but also increases the overall structure and support of her body. Additionally, this aspect of Casey is really allowing her to shine as she competes for the magazine cover, as it is clear that many of the competitors do not have the same level of dedication to overall fitness and have instead chosen to focus on just one or two areas!
Not only will you find Casey working out in the gym, but you will also find her constantly testing her abilities in a variety of competitions. Within just the past couple of years, she has competed in multiple obstacle course races, including Spartan Races and Tough Mudders. She also competed in America’s Toughest Mudder, which totaled 12 hours, 30 miles, and 57 obstacles. Most recently, she has taken up the martial art, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and in competition, won a gold medal in a regional tournament!
To vote for Casey and show your support for this local role model, please visit:
https://mshealthandfitness.com/2021/casey
More information on classes offered by Casey and Clarion MMA can be found by visiting their website https://clarionmma.com or Facebook Page Here.
