Truck Downs Utility Lines on Route 338

Friday, June 18, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an incident involving a truck with a hydraulic boom caused downed utility lines on State Route 338 on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, on State Route 338, just south of Stonewall Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator of a 2013 Ford Special Davey Tree Service truck was traveling south on Route 338 with the hydraulic boom on the truck in the upright position during travel. The boom subsequently struck an overhead utility line, causing downed lines.

No injuries were reported.

The name of the driver was not released.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company and PennDOT assisted at the scene.


