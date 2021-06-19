A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 86. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

