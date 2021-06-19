 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Hamburger Soup

Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve this hearty and delicious soup with buttermilk rolls!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups water
2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules

3 cups frozen chopped broccoli
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cups milk
1 cup cubed Velveeta cheese
1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained

Directions

~In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil; add bouillon and stir until dissolved. Add broccoli and cook according to package directions. Do not drain. Remove from the heat; set aside.

~In a large saucepan, cook onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt, and pepper until blended.

~Remove from the heat and stir in milk. Return to stove and bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add the cheese, beef, broccoli with cooking liquid. Cook until heated through and cheese is melted, stirring occasionally.

~Makes six servings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


