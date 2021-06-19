Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Hamburger Soup

Serve this hearty and delicious soup with buttermilk rolls!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups water

2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules



3 cups frozen chopped broccoli1/4 cup finely chopped onion2 tablespoons butter3 tablespoons all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper2 cups milk1 cup cubed Velveeta cheese1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained

Directions

~In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil; add bouillon and stir until dissolved. Add broccoli and cook according to package directions. Do not drain. Remove from the heat; set aside.

~In a large saucepan, cook onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt, and pepper until blended.

~Remove from the heat and stir in milk. Return to stove and bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add the cheese, beef, broccoli with cooking liquid. Cook until heated through and cheese is melted, stirring occasionally.

~Makes six servings.

