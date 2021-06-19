Cornelia G. “Connie” Smail, 82, of Shippenville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on December 9, 1938 in Monroe Township; daughter of the late Russell and Helen Sedgwick Harriger.

Connie married James Smail on March 7, 1958, who preceded her in death on June 14, 1999.

She worked for the former Comet Food Warehouse in Clarion for numerous years, until her retirement.

Connie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion. She enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, reading, especially the Bible and historical novels, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her three children, John Smail and his wife, Barb, of Shippenville, April Smail of Clarion, and Gary Smail and his wife, Amy, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Jack Smail and his wife, Jill, Eric Smail and his wife, Wendy, Kayla Rodosh and her husband, Cody, Kristy Haag, Ashley Smail, Kelsey Clara and her husband, Jacob, Shelby Smail, and Natalie Smail; eight great-grandchildren, Madylyn, Samuel, Gabriel, Bristol, Hailey, Peyton, Arizona, and Maiya; and her brother, Clayton Harriger of Belsano.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her sister-in-law, Jean Harriger.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. in the church presided by her brother, Clayton Harriger and Rev. John Flower, pastor of the First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery in Curllsville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.