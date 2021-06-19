Deer Creek Winery to Host Live Music Tonight With Randy Moorehead
Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 12:06 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy live entertainment on Saturday night at Deer Creek Winery!
Randy Moorhead will be performing soft rock and country music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Deer Creek Cafe
Deer Creek serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with homemade toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.
For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
More Information
For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.
