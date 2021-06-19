 

Father’s Day Car Cruise, Blood Drive & Chicken BBQ Set for Tomorrow in Lucinda

Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

13413120_10208405550435263_3203009794296283798_nLUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The Lucinda Knights of Columbus 4216 are holding a special Father’s Day event tomorrow at the Knights of Columbus Ballfields on Route 66.

The event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

It includes a Car Show, a Blood Drive, and a Chicken BBQ.

Registration for the Car Show is free. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors are welcome.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Individuals who donate blood during the event will be entered to win a Kayak Package that includes two kayaks, two paddles, and a $100 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with a parental consent form and must weight at least 110 pounds. Donors cannot have had a new tattoo or body piercing in the last three months and must be in general good health and eat before donating.

Photo ID is required. Those wishing to donate are asked to call Kathy at 716-450-0367 to schedule an appointment.


