Featured Local Job: Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st and 2nd shift openings for Packaging Assistant

Long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.

$10/hr

Job Requirements:

Must be able to stand, sit, bend and lift

Must have basic math skills

Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

Count product

Pack product in boxes

Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber Needed in Titusville

2nd & 3rd shifts.

Potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits *

This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew and stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.

Required:

High school diploma/GED

Steel-toed boots

Valid driver’s license

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift Assembly in Oil City

7 a.m. – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel-toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

Read/ Follow directions

Assemble parts using hand/power tools

Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks

Follow all safety guidelines

Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

Read/ Follow directions

Grind/ Debur various materials

Prepare parts for next department

Follow all safety guidelines

Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

