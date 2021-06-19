 

Hearing Continued for Emlenton Man Charged With Shoving Woman to the Ground During Domestic Dispute

Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who reportedly shoved a woman to the ground during a domestic dispute was continued earlier this week.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 36-year-old Mitchell Kelle Warfield was continued on Tuesday, June 15, and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. on September 21.

Warfield faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $1,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Perry Township in late May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, May 31, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on State Route 368 in Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police spoke to the two individuals involved in the incident.

Mitchell Warfield told police he had been arguing with a known female victim all day, and things turned physical when they began pushing each other. Warfield reportedly stated he then put his hands near the victim’s neck and pushed her to the ground, according to the complaint.

The victim in this incident also told police that she and Warfield had been arguing throughout the day, and the argument turned physical when they began to push each other, the complaint indicates.

The victim reported that Warfield told her if she was “going to act like a man, then she can be treated like one,” and pushed her to the ground by her neck and held her there. The victim said that Warfield then sat on her, ultimately pinning her to the ground. She also stated that Warfield had pinned her to the vehicle at one point, as well, according to the complaint.

Police observed fresh red marks around the victim’s neck which corresponded with her statement about the incident, the complaint notes.

Warfield was then placed in custody.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 31.


