Jay Master, 81, loving father and husband; of Rocky Grove, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Heights of Oil City, on Thursday, June 17, 2021 with his loving wife, Joy at his side.

He married his loving wife, Gloria Jean Torchio in 1963 who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his and her four beautiful children: S. Michelle Ball and husband Ron Ball; Diane Kurtz and husband, Bill Kurtz; Michael Master; and Judy Grigg and husband, Don Grigg; along with 8 grandchildren: Zachary Pascoe and wife Aundrea Pascoe, Donald Grigg, David Grigg, Allison Kurtz, Matthew Kurtz, Erica Grigg, Breana Ball, and Blane Ball. Jay is also survived by his loving wife, Joy (Coxson), whom he married in 2016. He is survived by his stepchildren: Jackie Warren; and Jeff Coxson and wife, Desiree Coxson; along with five step-grandchildren: Angela Warren; Russ Warren; Curtis Warren and wife, Amanda Warren; Jade Jones and husband, Billy Jones; and Dallas Coxson and fiancé, Angelica; and step-great grandchildren: Seth Warren; Blake Warren; Kaylee Coxson; and Shelby. He will be watching over and protecting all of them from heaven.

Jay was the second son of Norbert Jay Master and Susan Janette Stanley; and brother of Thomas Master and William Master, all of whom preceded him in death. He loved tractors, cars, causing mischief, and like many young boys of that time, he was particularly fond of hunting on his family property for deer and other wildlife.

He was a dedicated high school teacher and guidance counselor at the Penn Hills School District for 35 years. He was also a math professor at the Community College of Allegheny County for many years. Jay volunteered with the Eastmont Volunteer Fire Department. He was most recently a faithful member of Sugarcreek United Methodist Church.

Jay leaves behind a multitude of loving colleagues, friends, and family that have remained by his side for many, many years. While it proves impossible to illustrate the impact he leaves behind, we celebrate the footprint he has left on each of our hearts and are thankful for him being a part of our lives.

Friends may call Monday 10 a.m. until noon in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 12 NOON in the funeral home with Pastor Cynthia Weber, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Zion Union Cemetery, near Emlenton.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

