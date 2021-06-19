 

Kids Camp Sign-Ups Are Happening Now at Cornerstone Church of Clarion

Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

fullsizeoutput_2d17SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Cornerstone Church of Clarion is now accepting sign-up for Kids Camp.

ATTENTION all students who have completed 2nd-6th grade:

Cornerstone Church of Clarion will be hosting their annual Kids Camp from July 12th to July 16th at the church campus located at 3655 East End Road in Shippenville, Pa.

Each day, campers will “Press Play” from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

IMG-3550 (1)

Campers can expect engaging Chapels, awesome praise and Worship, water games, daily activities, amazing food, and so much more!

Participants will be learning how important we are to God, so grab all your friends and join the Cornerstone Church as they “Get in the Mix” with Jesus.

Daily activities could include kickball, nature hikes, science experiments, dancing, crafts, singing, volleyball, painting, and football.

This is a week-long day camp, so campers will need to be dropped off every morning and picked up each evening at Cornerstone Church. Drop off can be anytime between 7:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

The cost is $30.00 for the first child and $25.00 for the second family member.

Meet You Counselor Night will be held at Cornerstone Church on Tuesday, July 6th at 6:30 p.m. Come out to meet the counselors and staff that will be working with the kids all week. You will also get a glimpse of what your child will experience the week of camp.

Amanda Kline, Camp Director, would like to include that this year’s Kids Camp is still “all of our fun, normal camp activities just without the overnight stay.”

Those campers who have attended in the past can be ready to have just as much fun as before, Kline added.

To sign your child up, please call the church office at 814-226-4949.


