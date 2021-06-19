Robert L. Flinchbaugh, 80, of Twinsburg, Formerly of Oil City, PA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family Friday, June 18, 2021.

He is the beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Kamer) Flinchbaugh; loving father of Adam (Gina) Flinchbaugh, William (Julie) Flinchbaugh and Julie (Scott) Hack; dear grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Sarah and David Flinchbaugh, Joseph Warnke, Jaclyn (Ryan) Carlton, Jacob and Gretchen Hack; Dear brother of Florence (the late James) Hanna, Louis (Peg), Ronald and the late Virgil (the late Patricia), Emil (Betty and the late Patricia) and Harold (the late Dixie) Flinchbaugh and uncle to many loving nieces and nephews.

Robert owned his own insurance and real estate company. He was active with various volunteer groups including the Oil City Rotary Club, Children and Family Services, The Heart Association and Chairman of the Oil City Planning Commission. He served on various church and school boards, was an avid golfer, hunter and gardener.

The family will receive friends 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Ss. Cosmas & Damian Catholic Church, 10419 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately with the family in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Robert’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110 or at hospicewr.org.

Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, Ohio.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.