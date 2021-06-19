 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Robert L. Flinchbaugh

Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tZHkl86efw1vrRobert L. Flinchbaugh, 80, of Twinsburg, Formerly of Oil City, PA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family Friday, June 18, 2021.

He is the beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Kamer) Flinchbaugh; loving father of Adam (Gina) Flinchbaugh, William (Julie) Flinchbaugh and Julie (Scott) Hack; dear grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Sarah and David Flinchbaugh, Joseph Warnke, Jaclyn (Ryan) Carlton, Jacob and Gretchen Hack; Dear brother of Florence (the late James) Hanna, Louis (Peg), Ronald and the late Virgil (the late Patricia), Emil (Betty and the late Patricia) and Harold (the late Dixie) Flinchbaugh and uncle to many loving nieces and nephews.

Robert owned his own insurance and real estate company. He was active with various volunteer groups including the Oil City Rotary Club, Children and Family Services, The Heart Association and Chairman of the Oil City Planning Commission. He served on various church and school boards, was an avid golfer, hunter and gardener.

The family will receive friends 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Ss. Cosmas & Damian Catholic Church, 10419 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately with the family in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Robert’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110 or at hospicewr.org.

Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, Ohio.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.