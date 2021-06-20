A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

TodayA chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

TonightA chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

MondayA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 86. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



Monday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.TuesdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 44.WednesdaySunny, with a high near 74.Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 50.ThursdaySunny, with a high near 82.Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 57.FridayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.Friday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.SaturdayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.