Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheddar Tomato Dumplings

This flavorful recipe makes a great side dish on a smorgasbord!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped green pepper



2 tablespoons vegetable oil2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1 – 28 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained1 tablespoon minced celery leaves1 teaspoon sugar1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepperDumplings:1 cup all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons shortening1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese1/2 cup milk

Directions

~In a large skillet, saute onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Add flour; stir well. Gradually blend in tomatoes. Add celery leaves, sugar, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.

~Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes.

~Meanwhile, for dumplings, combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl; cut in shortening until crumbly. Add cheddar cheese. Stir in milk just until moistened.

~Drop batter by tablespoonfuls onto simmering tomato sauce. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean (do not lift the cover while simmering).

~Makes five servings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

