Featured Local Job: Full-Time Secretary

Clarion County law firm seeks a full-time legal secretary.

Responsibilities include reception, document preparation, appointment planning, and coordination.

Candidates should have good phone communication, interpersonal and organization skills, prior secretarial experience preferred, but not required, and proficiency with MS Word and computer knowledge required.

Salary and benefits commensurate with experience.

Please send resume to PO Box 461, Clarion, PA 16214.

